Treme is lucky to have a say in what happens in its neighborhood. We near Delgado and City Park wish we did.
I am referring to the 6-story glass building that will be built on Delgado's campus on the corner of City Park and Orleans avenues. I am informed by my city council person that Delgado/the state, with funding from Ochsner, can "by right" build whatever it wishes, without any say from the city as to how parking, traffic, lighting, or building style or height will impact Mid-City. The state has carte blanche to build the tallest structure between downtown, the lakefront and the LSU Dental School, a building clearly out of step with its Fairgrounds neighborhood.
Does our quaint neighborhood next to City Park need a glass tower glowing and looming over it? The views from City Park, from its bridges and lagoons, will be of a huge glowing glass building. It is easy to see that Ochsner would like to use our neighborhood to advertise, but does every family in Storyland or the Botanical Garden need to look at the name Ochsner at every moment? Does every bride need the Ochsner glass building in her photos, glowing above our 800-year-old live oaks?
Treme says "no" to altering Armstrong Park. No Uptown resident would agree to have a 6-story office building set across the street from Audubon Park. Do we in Mid-City and the City of New Orleans are to have no say whatsoever?
ASAP New Orleans officials need to speak with Baton Rouge on its decision to alter our skyline views from City Park. Baton Rouge, Delgado and Ochsner must be required to follow the visual quality standards of our Mid-City neighborhood.
ELLEN KOCHER-PLAISANCE
retired
New Orleans