My Republican friends have abandoned their principle of requiring that those who use a government service should pay for that service, in this case, maintenance of roads. This is one instance when they may run government like a business.
Those who own cars or trucks should pay, not those who cannot afford a vehicle.
I suggest legislators increase the gas tax and phase in a fee based on the weight of the car or truck. This way owners of electric cars and trucks will contribute a fair share.
If legislators don't want to vote for a tax, then just pass a fee based on weight. After all, it is the weight that causes the damage.
With an existing state database containing data on the make and model of state-licensed vehicles, a program to link that information to make carmakers vehicle weight, and then calculate the per-pound fee seems logical. The "street use" fee could be assessed with the vehicle registration fee.
PATRICIA MORRIS
retired
New Orleans