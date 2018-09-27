This past June, the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law launched its inaugural Dialogue on Race and Policing, a new program designed to assist cities with their efforts to promote public safety by building trust and collaboration between citizens and police. Produced in collaboration with the Dialogue on Race Louisiana, the LSU Law Center’s George W. and Jean H. Pugh Institute for Justice, and the Southern University Law Center, this four-part series brought together a diverse group of community representatives to consider how our criminal justice system is influenced by many of our most entrenched societal issues, including racial discrimination.
Dialogue participants developed a set of recommended actions for Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, who agreed to: establish a Chief’s Council to support and advise Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul; mandate a Procedural Justice Engagement Policy for the Baton Rouge Police Department and the City Constable’s Office; and implement a Community Policing Plus (CP+) program within BRPD.
Earlier this week, an article published by The Advocate mischaracterized intentions for the proposed Chief’s Council and erroneously suggested a conflict between the council and the existing Community Police Ambassador Program.
As advertised, the ambassadors program is designed to function within individual patrol districts. Ambassadors serve as liaisons between police officers and the neighborhoods they patrol and serve as amplifiers for residents navigating the criminal justice system and uncomfortable speaking directly to police officers about their concerns.
Because of their neighborhood liaison function, the ambassadors are well-positioned to support development of the “CP+” program. The CP+ program will provide extra resources to officers in each patrol district in the form of designated contacts at the Housing Authority, Child Protection Services, Human Development and Services and other relevant government agencies. These contacts will provide officers with better tools for addressing certain problems before they lead to criminal activity and provide them with options other than arrest for individuals exhibiting mental health, drug addiction, or behavioral symptoms.
The Chief’s Council will serve a complimentary, but much different function. Focusing on citywide rather than individual district concerns, the Chief’s Council will hold public meetings, conduct community surveys, and perform other tasks as necessary to transmit public preferences directly to Chief Paul and, during regular meetings with the chief, provide input and advice on emerging issues and policy development. The council will also support Paul by relaying information directly from him to the public.
To be clear, the council is not an oversight body, but a mechanism to ensure that Paul has open lines of communication with people who are neither elected nor “connected” and who might not ordinarily have a megaphone to his ear. Additionally, the Chief’s Council will help to facilitate transparency concerning BRPD’s operations and ensure that the public is engaged with and able to inform the policy and operations of their police force.
Myesha Braden
director, Criminal Justice Project, Lawyer's Committee
Springdale, MD