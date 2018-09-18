How sad it was to learn that Carolyn McKnight is leaving BREC. What an outstanding and creative leader she is. Baton Rouge is losing one of its finest. Her shoes will be very difficult to fill.
As a taxpayer, I look at what I get for my money. When it comes to BREC, everywhere I look I see clean, innovative, well-maintained parks that are an asset to the city and a huge benefit to the taxpayer. McKnight strives to make the facilities under her care constantly better, never settling for the status quo. This is as it should be but often is not. I have always felt that my money was well spent. That’s a good feeling. I will greatly miss you, Carolyn McKnight. You have been a wonderful, intelligent friend for our city.
Linda Lynch
retired attorney and educator
Baton Rouge