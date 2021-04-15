The decriminalization of sex work in Louisiana can supplement the income of families, reduce mass incarceration, combat human trafficking, and make workers safer, but only if we first commit to destigmatizing the consensual, transactional labor of adults. Both the criminalization and dehumanization of victims in Atlanta last month spurred on an attacker who presumed the women worked in the sex trade. Similarly, James Gill’s April 11 column, "Mandie Landry has only passed one bill. Here's her big idea for 2021," advances false and dangerous narratives about workers doing what is necessary to pay for housing, medical and child care.
During this time of deep economic turbulence, and in a state that struggles with mass poverty, these are not mistakes that we can afford to make. When stigmatizing language or negative implications are leveled against sex workers, we push people already experiencing employment discrimination due to disability, gender identity and/or immigration status further to the fringe. Indeed, there is overlap in every area of labor for folks who are subjugated and exploited. This is just one reason why decriminalization has played an inviolable part in my organization’s human rights work.
For decades Women With a Vision has fought for the health and safety of Louisiana’s most marginalized communities, beginning with addressing the HIV/AIDS crisis. These are efforts that are well-documented, nationally recognized, and readily available to folks who, like Gill, see the value in decriminalization but struggle to understand the role that humanization of sex workers plays in achieving it. These are also efforts I hope we can codify through legislation in 2021.
Rep. Landry is doing her job by serving our state’s workers, who hold a variety of lived experiences, as well as the families who depend on that income. While decriminalization isn’t the sole answer to poverty in Louisiana, her House Bill 67 is a more just and humane response to the alternative of continuing to disrupt and harm Black and Brown families who are trying to survive. I encourage anyone who hasn’t been given the ability to fully sustain themselves, both during this pandemic and in times past, to support the decriminalization of sex work via HB67. After all, decriminalizing sex work is the only sure-fire way to protect the rights of all Louisiana workers.
DEON HAYWOOD
executive director, Women With A Vision
New Orleans