The groundswell of Christian nationalism currently trending in the U.S. was aptly described by Gene Lyons in the July 4 Advocate as a “perversion of patriotism and faith.”
Misguided citizens celebrating the latest U.S. Supreme Court rulings because they coincide with the moral values that they choose to adhere to are oblivious to the resulting peril for the preservation of our country. They fail to grasp that America’s foundational laws of government, which ensure the basic human right to be free to follow our own conscience and belief system, are rapidly being eroded by our legal system’s destabilizing intrusion into spiritual areas where it was never intended to go.
Our Founding Fathers, mindful of Enlightenment reasoning, were intensely aware from their ancestors’ European experience how any brand of Christianity can be weaponized by the state to impose its will on the general population. They had learned from history how forced religion leads to vicious cruelty and widespread bloodshed among countrymen. The authors of our Constitution thus possessed the clarity of purpose to ensure that church and state would remain forever independent of each other in the formation of our new country.
Since none of us have perfect insight into the divine, none of us deserve to have a monopoly on moral values. Given the numerous interpretations of Christianity, those who wish to preserve the freedom of choice to follow their religious beliefs need to recognize that this can only be accomplished if the spiritual rights of everyone are respected and upheld by law.
Any insidious attempt to insert a specific moral code into the legal system undermines the American creed of freedom ensured by the Constitution. After all, Christ himself advised us to “Render unto Caesar the things which are Caesar's; and unto God the things that are God's.”
SUE GISCLAIR
retired educator
Baton Rouge