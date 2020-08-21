The best way to preserve Louisiana’s economic and coastal future is by working with the oil and natural gas industry, not against it. That’s the reality the energy industry understands better than James Gill and the trial lawyers. Challenges facing coastal Louisiana affect us all, and it will take all of us, working collaboratively to address these challenges.
If money were all it takes to solve complex challenges, you would think they would welcome the $230 million Louisiana’s oil and natural gas activities have contributed directly to state coastal restoration and protection projects in the last five years.
Meanwhile, coastal lawsuits have not produced a dollar for Louisiana’s coast since they were filed more than seven years ago.
Louisiana’s oil and natural gas companies are partnering with public and private groups like Ducks Unlimited, the Barataria-Terrebonne National Estuary Program, Louisiana Wildlife & Fisheries and many others in support of projects to strengthen our communities and coast.
Working together, Chevron and The Nature Conservancy have helped build over six miles of oyster reefs in Louisiana. ConocoPhillips has supported 75 restoration projects through numerous collaborative partnerships, while Apache Corp. has planted millions of trees across the state. Altogether, Louisiana oil and natural gas voluntarily contributed more than $154 million to projects and programs, in addition to the funds it pays directly to the state.
These industry investments are making positive differences. Earlier this year, the CPRA said Louisiana’s coast will gain more land than it is expected to lose, an incredible milestone that is a direct result of industry, state and local leaders, scientific partners and communities working together.
Unfortunately, trial lawyers and a handful of elected officials pushing the coastal lawsuits threaten to stop this progress and limit the potential of our working coast, while they continue to boast of a secret “settlement” scheme that numerous coastal parish presidents have already called a bad deal. The lawyers are in the same spot they were in 2013. Nowhere.
Tearing down an industry that has made more positive contributions to the people and economy of Louisiana than most others and incentivizing them to pull up stakes and walk away doesn’t help rebuild the coast. Nor does it help communities stay resilient in the face of storms and rising seas. However, these sue and settle tactics do help lawyers get richer, while driving away jobs for the rest of our community.
In the words of this publication’s own editorial board, “lawsuits against energy companies put our state at a disadvantage when it comes to attracting investment.”
Now is a critical time to work together for our coast, instead of looking for answers in courtrooms.
MARC EHRHARDT
executive director, Grow Louisiana Coalition
New Orleans