A recent headline read: "Officials want youth jail shut down."
An editorial last month seemed to urge legislators, with billions in extra funds, to invest in the future rather than spend it all on “pork barrel” projects.
It is understandable that citizens of Jefferson Parish do not want escapees from the Bridge City Center for Youth running loose in their neighborhoods. But consider that these kids will all soon be out of jail and legally loose on our streets. Why not help society and the young people?
Let's invest in the future and radically repair the scandal-ridden, inept Office of Juvenile Justice.
Some suggestions for BCCY and the Swanson Center for Youth in Monroe:
• Keep these kids busy and encourage them to develop a good work ethic. They almost certainly do not have good role models at home.
• Teach them to read and write; 90% of these kids cannot read at grade level.
• Provide in-depth mental health evaluations. This does not mean having friendly psychiatrists do a brief interview followed by throwing pills at the symptoms. Invest in the future. Give these kids the evaluation they need.
• Encourage faith-based groups to come in to help these kids develop values. Emphasize values, not doctrine. "Love thy neighbor as thyself," for example; they can choose a church later.
Wouldn't it be better for everyone if we can turn these kids around when they are 16 instead of waiting until they're 26 and hardened criminals? Let's invest in our future and help these young people.
QUIN BATES
retired deacon
Marrero