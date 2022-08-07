In addition to the laudable recent increased state funding for child care ("Our Views," Aug. 1), we need to better support parenting, the first and most fundamental form of child care.
Parents of newborns need paid parental leave to promote their parenting, the development of better family relations and better outcomes for children. Current unpaid leaves are not useful for many families who need earnings, and parents who put infants too soon into alternate childcare undermine the bonding that is so beneficial for the development of caring relationships.
New parents also can benefit from learning more about positive parenting practices. Many of us as new parents lack knowledge about infants and how to care for them. Home visitation programs such as The Nurse-Family Partnership, Parents as Teachers and Healthy Start give new mothers health and parenting support and guidance, and should receive more funding to expand access.
To promote better family relations and better child development in Louisiana, we need to start with better supporting parents and their newborns.
PHYLLIS HUTTON RAABE
adjunct professor, Tulane School of Public Health & Tropical Medicine
New Orleans