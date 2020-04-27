I think what’s keeping the spread of coronavirus so bad in New Orleans is that we’re a city of friendship and family and community.
Despite the criminals (every city has them), it’s a city that’s all connected in one way or another to each resident. Everyone is welcoming. Everyone treats you like family. We hug strangers at first meetings. We share everything from good food to good music and good drinks.
In times of chaos it is a city that always overcomes its differences and bands together, hand in hand, to help all of its people. Even during Katrina, we saw the poor saving the rich, literally carrying them to safety, and vice versa. It’s a city of compassion, and one for all and all for one.
You can’t just flip that switch. We come together even more when fear strikes. This just happens to be an event that is scary, and people are in need of helping one another (grocery shopping, checking in, helping the elderly and disabled), but don’t touch, don’t get too close, don’t stay too long.
That is a completely foreign process to New Orleanians. Maybe not to other places that don’t give a damn about one another on a daily basis, but to NOLA, that’s completely the opposite of what we’ve ever done, going back for generations.
It’s going to take time to let it really sink in for some, and people will eventually realize and adapt. But it’s not that they are ‘revolting against social distancing.’ It’s just a completely different way of living that will take time for everyone in the community to learn as a whole.
LAUREN PERSICA-BRAY
rehabilitation counseling manager
New Orleans and Baltimore