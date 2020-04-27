The costumed and masked krewe members of the Phunny Phorty Phellows take their 12th Night streetcar ride kicking off the Carnival season starting at the Willow Street streetcar barn in New Orleans, La. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. The Phellows are a historic Mardi Gras organization that first took to the streets in 1878 and ceased parading in 1898. The group was revived in 1981. They were known for their satirical parades and todayÕs krewe membersÕ costumes often reflect topical themes.