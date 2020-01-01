Liberals and conservatives agree on the value of education. Unfortunately, few understand that big colleges will be going the way of big-box department stores. I believe the federal government should provide free college classes over the internet starting with math and the sciences. Additional help to the student could be provided by online chat groups. Of course, classes that require hands-on learning will need to be at a school.
The only expense to the student will be paying a local testing center to verify one’s identity and competence in a subject matter. Test items will be selected by a computer from a large pool of items based on difficulty.
In the more distant future, I expect employers will hire people based on their own tests and will not even ask about your education.
Jay Wieriman
retired
Metairie