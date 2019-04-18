Picture this — a teenager from the Lower 9th Ward in New Orleans who had turned to selling drugs to keep himself and his family alive. He gets an opportunity to turn things around: college and an internship at City Hall. To keep his connection to the community, he starts coaching baseball and basketball at a New Orleans Recreation Development Commission facility in his old neighborhood to show kids that they can, in fact, make something of themselves.

After running for state legislature, and starting his own successful business, that same young man is then appointed chair of the NORD Commission. He accepts his new position with a drive to get this mindset implanted in every last boy and girl in New Orleans — that you can do it.

That’s my life story. I am only here today because of my time spent at NORD. The benefits of its programming are endless. From meeting your fellow citizens and learning to work as a team, to experiencing the great outdoors, to finding your own abilities and strengths, these experiences have a positive impact on all our citizens, and every child in New Orleans deserves the opportunity to access them.

New Orleans voters have the chance to expand this opportunity and make it stronger with the upcoming May 4 Parks Millage vote. This measure is not a new tax, nor will it raise taxes. It is simply a reallocation that would more equitably share the funds among NORD, Parks & Parkways, City Park and Audubon. If it passes, NORD will get the money it needs to expand programming — so those kids most vulnerable will have a place to go. Whether it’s baseball, basketball, or STEM programming, kids across the city will have a chance to find themselves at a NORD center.

The increased funding for NORD will go a long way and provide sustainable, dedicated funding for the next 20 years. Our executive director, Larry Barabino Jr., is working on extra programming for not only our children, but also our adults and seniors. Whether it’s expanding robotics classes to more locations or adding more dance classes, the millage will let us continue to expand programming throughout the city and ensure our NORD facilities remain in good condition.

If this vote doesn’t pass, the future of our kids is in jeopardy. After 2020, there won’t be a reliable source of funding coming to NORD. That’s more kids out on the streets instead of in parks and recreation centers. If it does pass the groundwork for a sustainable and comprehensive partnership between the park partners will be laid, increasing accountability and transparency while encouraging sharing of resources.

I’m voting yes on this millage on May 4, and I hope you will as well.

Brian P. Egana

chair, NORD Commission

New Orleans