Context is always important. Perhaps inadvertently left out, although it was provided to the reporter, context is sorely missing from the Aug. 13 article, “Few La. Residents get flood grant money.”
The primary goal of the Restore Homeowner Assistance Program after the devastation of the 2016 floods was to help as many people as possible. The Office of Community Development had to cast a wide net in order to make that happen, something for which we will not apologize.
For nearly two years, we encouraged everyone affected by the floods to apply for assistance, regardless of their income, whether they had flood insurance or had begun, completed or never started their recovery process. This newspaper and other media outlets played a critical role in helping us spread our message: “Everyone should apply to ensure we don’t miss a single eligible homeowner.”
We launched our program and began processing applications based on established criteria including proof of home ownership and that it was a primary residence as well as had sustained major or severe damage. While acknowledging the recovery process has taken longer for some than others, the program has been able to get funding to homeowners faster than any other federally funded homeowner repair program in history.
The article states that fewer than 40% of the individuals who applied ultimately received federal grant funds, giving the impression that somehow everyone who applied should have received an award. The reality is the other 60% were not eligible to receive those federal funds, for a variety of reasons. Some received flood insurance proceeds in excess of their damages, some didn’t own the house or it was not a primary residence. In fact, over 90% of those homeowners who have closed on their grants have received some funding from Restore for their home repairs. In addition, many of those who were eligible but did not yet receive funds were forced to sign up for SBA loans when they applied for FEMA assistance. We are excited about the recent SBA updates that are rectifying that problem for many. As a result, we are moving thousands of homeowners previously in the 60% to the group of homeowners now receiving funds.
We know that our recovery programs will never be able to make everyone whole, and we can never move fast enough for the families still recovering from these devastating floods. Nevertheless, we wake up every day focused on helping those who are eligible for these funds receive the assistance they deserve.
Patrick Forbes
executive director, Louisiana Office of Community Development
Baton Rouge