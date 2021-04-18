Students returning to Louisiana schools is a glimmer of hope during this COVID-19 pandemic. It is no doubt that returning to a structured school environment will be challenging, but we can help these students to maintain focus by ensuring they stay well hydrated with easy access to water bottle filling stations while in school.
Water bottle filling stations are less germy than traditional water fountains, which is a huge advantage as we come out of this pandemic. We also know that water bottle filling stations in schools can nearly triple the amount of water that students drink by allowing them to have water with them in class instead of just stealing sips in between. This is even more important because drinking water can positively impact children’s cognitive performance, visual attention, and fine motor skills.
During the pandemic, we’ve seen COVID-19 disproportionately impact minority populations and people with obesity. As a physician focused on preventative medicine, I have seen how obesity is more common in minority populations secondary to poor access to healthy food and nutrition. Rates of dehydration are higher among Black children and among children from underserved backgrounds. Moreover, Louisiana is currently ranked sixth highest in the nation for childhood obesity rates, and studies show that substituting sugary drinks with water results in 2% to 2.5% weight loss on average. We can positively impact these statistics early on with water bottle filling stations!
Therefore, along with the American Heart Association, I ask state lawmakers to support House Bill 132 by Rep. Vincent Pierre during Louisiana’s 2021 legislative session. The bill would require water bottle filling stations in public schools to be installed in newly constructed schools and those undergoing major renovation.
Let’s make sure our kids go back to school stronger and healthier than ever.
TIFFANY WESLEY
physician
Baton Rouge