Shameful would be the most appropriate word regarding the letter, “Who is Joe Biden’s brain?”
Referring to the guy who is smart enough to know “the greatest threat to humanity” is not a “hoax,” that the quality of life for our grandkids is dependent upon taking positive steps now regarding our continually warming Earth.
His plan is that the most immediate thing we can do is cap old leaking methane wells, of which there are thousands across Pennsylvania, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and elsewhere. Realizing methane is a greenhouse gas 84 times worse than CO2, instead of like Donald Trump reversing restrictions on methane releases.
It’s shameful to criticize Biden’s policies on COVID. The guy who is following the science, made it a priority to order and mass-produce vaccines, launched a federal coordinated and effective mass distribution plan, encouraged mask wearing and realized it needed to be taken seriously instead of just waiting for it to “miraculously disappear,” a "Democrat hoax" — all while holding super-spreading mass rallies.
Following science, a word from the Latin meaning "knowledge," instead of claiming “science doesn’t know" when it was actually President Trump that didn’t know.
Also, blaming Biden for Afghan withdrawal? Trump negotiated it. It ended America’s longest war.
Withdrawal from losing a war that doesn’t go as you’d like, but tens of thousands can be grateful we not only got them out, but resettled them. And speaking of immigrants that are desperate and in need (from which this country was built), showing compassion doesn’t mean our borders are open and unprotected.
Instead of everything is “fake, fraud, and a hoax,” Biden prefers "truth, science and decency."
Questioning Biden’s brain? I suggest your letter writer and The Advocate consider following Biden’s example.
TERRY GRUNDMANN
sales engineer
Kenner