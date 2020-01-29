As archaeologists and university professors, we note with interest the Jan. 19 article in this newspaper by Youssef Rddad about the LSU Campus Mounds, which are important Native American earthworks and among the earliest monumental architecture in North America.

According to the article, Professor Brooks Ellwood suggests he has evidence the LSU Campus Mounds may have been built 11,300 years ago, making them "perhaps the oldest man-made structures in the Western Hemisphere, and possibly the world." Archaeologists have presented evidence that Native Americans constructed these mounds, as well as others in Louisiana and Mississippi, between 4,800 and 6,000 years ago.

Perhaps Ellwood is correct in claiming an earlier date, but any new evidence needs to be carefully evaluated before reaching a conclusion. As the article also mentions, this is usually done through scholarly peer review. Along with the archaeological evidence for the construction of earthen monuments, geological evidence of changes in the landscape where these and other mound sites are located is also relevant and important.

Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence. Nearly doubling the age of the LSU Campus Mounds, and potentially other contemporaneous earthworks, is an extraordinary claim. Archaeologists eagerly anticipate the formal presentation of the evidence and Ellwood's interpretation of that evidence.

We strongly agree that Louisiana should devote resources toward the careful stewardship of these ancient monuments and the many other indigenous mound sites in Louisiana. Whether the mounds are 6,000 years or 11,000 years old, or any other age, these are profoundly important places, of "monumental" significance to Native Americans, world archaeology and our understanding of the human past. In addition to stewardship and conservation, we should also recognize the need for adequate resources and relevant expertise for additional scientific, archaeological investigation.

The LSU Campus Mounds, and others like them, are invaluable and irreplaceable cultural resources. They deserve appreciation, preservation, protection and study.

CHRIS RODNING

archaeologist, Tulane University

New Orleans

MARK REES

archaeologist

University of Louisiana at Lafayette

Lafayette