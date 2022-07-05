Instead of rioting or wringing one’s hands over the U.S. Supreme Court overturning an established right for women to undergo reproductive care that is either elective due to a consensual sexual act resulting in an unplanned pregnancy, or the result of a criminal act of rape or incest, or an emergency life-saving procedure, insist on the following life-changing practices that put equal responsibility on all parties it takes to make a baby:
The Supreme Court should confiscate and ban the use of all sexually enhancing drugs for men. Males bear the most important and initial responsibility to begin a pregnancy. They don’t need drugs for erectile dysfunction if they are in a monogamous marriage to a post-menopausal woman or one who is infertile due to other reasons, who cannot get pregnant. If they are in any other sexual relationship, they shouldn’t be.
The men who commit sexual abuse, rape and incest should be castrated.
If you already have the number of children you want and can care for, you should voluntarily undergo, and the government should pay for, tubal ligations for women and vasectomies for men.
Using contraception is a given and the government should provide it free. If you don’t want to ever have progeny, get sterilized and the government should pay for that, too.
There should be mandatory sex education for all school-age, prepubescent children. If you as a parent don’t want this to be part of your child’s school curriculum, that’s fine. Home school your kids and keep them in the dark about where babies come from, including themselves.
Other than all of the above, practice strict abstinence. If some of our religious leaders can manage that, so can you!
Abortion problem solved.
ROSE MARY WILLIAMS
retired retail manager
Baton Rouge