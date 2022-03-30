Troy A. Carter, U.S. Representative, District 2, Louisiana, gives the commencement speech during the third part of the Delgado Community College commencement ceremony at the UNO Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Saturday, May 22, 2021. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, 1,569 students receiving degrees, diplomas and certificates, were separated into a 3 part graduation ceremony on Friday and Saturday. Each ceremony had a different commencement speaker. (Photo by Sophia Germer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)