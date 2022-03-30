It's important to give credit where credit is due, and U.S. Rep. Troy Carter, D-La., deserves thanks for championing the Medicare Multi-Cancer Early Detection Screening Act in Congress, which can help more cancer patients become cancer survivors like me.
This year, nearly 10,000 of our loved ones will die of cancer in our state alone. Another 29,000 will learn of a cancer diagnosis for the first time. Until a cure is found, the best defense is a strong offense.
The legislation Rep. Carter is co-sponsoring is exactly the type of offensive push that’s needed. If passed, our most vulnerable citizens will have access to multi-cancer tests to detect cancer in its early stages — when it’s highly treatable and survival rates are greater. Screens like mammograms, Pap smears and colonoscopies are lifesaving because they help catch cancer in its early stages, when the five-year survival rate is close to 90%.
Unfortunately, at the moment we’re only screening for five of the more than 100 cancer types, which means the majority of malignancies to go undetected. The good news is that technology is quickly emerging that allows physicians to screen for dozens of cancers at once. The Medicare Multi-Cancer Early Detection Screening Act is one step in the right direction to make it possible for patients to access these technologies.
We hope that Rep. Carter’s colleagues in Louisiana will follow his leadership and sign on to the bipartisan bill. Science alone cannot prevent cancer. Political vision and boldness of action is needed from the men and women in Washington, too. Most importantly, it’s needed today.
LISA MCKENZIE
founder/CEO, You Night Empowering Events
Covington