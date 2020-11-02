It's great to live in Louisiana! Unlike many other parts of the nation Louisianians can enjoy the outdoors everyday of the year.
Fishing, hunting, biking, jogging, kayaking, barbecuing, festival going are but a few of the hundreds of outdoor activities that Louisiana nature offers.
Yes, there are the occasional summer stunner storms but they last only an hour or so and then there are those rare days when the roads are icy but those days occur only once in a blue moon.
The one natural impediment to a good life in our state are hurricanes. Surely U.S. science can find a way to attenuate the force of these superstorms. We were first in flight, built the Panama Canal, conquered polio, built the bomb that ended World War II and sent astronauts to and from the moon. A nation that can do such things should be able to find a way to lessen the force of these mega-storms.
In the past, the United States has worked to mitigate hurricanes. Starting in 1947 our country began seeding the eye of a select few of these superstorms with silver iodine in an effort to cool the waters near the eye and in front of the storm. Alas, the project dubbed, "Stormfury" didn't achieve its intended goals and was suspended in 1983.
While the federal government suspended its project billionaire Bill Gates and his team of scientist plunged ahead so that today the Gates team has several patents pending to calm the superstorms.
Those who say we shouldn't try to alter nature should remember that humans have been altering nature since the first man put a boulder in a stream and changed the stream's direction.
Considering the above, with the help of super-computers and artificial intelligence our nation's scientists working with the Bill Gates team can eventually find a way to calm hurricanes.
Where should the center to attenuate hurricanes be located? There is a federally funded tornado center at the University of Oklahoma. LSU would be an ideal place for the hurricane center.
Those of us who are of a certain age may not live to see U.S. science calm these mega-storms but our children and grandchildren will. On that blessed day hurricane anxiety suffered by millions will vanish, billions upon billions of dollars will be saved and Louisiana will become an even better place to live.
HOWARD FRANQUES
retired lawyer
Lafayette