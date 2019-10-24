Scoot Rigdon, 48, of Loranger, left, thanks Anthony Guarisco Jr., 80, for introducing a medical marijuana bill 40 years ago and seeing it become legal, before the two go their perscriptions filled at the Willow Pharmacy, a Louisiana medical marijuana dispensary in Madisonville, La. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. Guarisco is a former member of the Louisiana State Senate who proposed Louisiana's first medical marijuana bill in 1978. He never thought at the time that he would personally benefit from medical marijuana.