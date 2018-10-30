There is much to comment on and challenge in James Gill’s latest column on P.G.T. Beauregard, flag sales, and the cause of the 1861 war in America. As space is limited, we need to prioritize. Beauregard lived to be 75 years old and should be known for much more than designing a battle flag. The fact that he is not known for more is because the city of New Orleans opted against putting up descriptive plaques.
He has numerous “legacy” achievements. He was instrumental in the design of America’s first submarine and gave the order to deploy it. He was wounded in the Mexican-American War and even though a young officer presented battle concepts to Gen. Winfield Scott. In 1861, he was appointed superintendent of West Point. In 1858, he proposed a drainage system for New Orleans. He received a patent for his street car design. He was instrumental in creating the Louisiana National Guard, which became a template for other states. He was perhaps America’s first equal rights activist in 1873.
In 1873, when Louisiana Democrats were disputing the 1872 election of a Republican governor, he reached out to Lt. Governor C.C. Antoine, who was an African-American Republican, and formed a unification movement. He wrote a chant for the movement: “Equal Rights! One Flag! One Country! One People!” Nineteen years later, the Pledge of Allegiance was written with similar words. Perhaps Beauregard had an influence on the author.
When he died, the noted black poet Victor Rillieux wrote a poem and delivered it at the memorial service. Forty of his friends met the night he died to plan the service. Nineteen decided to organize to erect the statue in his honor to promote “Patriotism and dedication to Civic Duty.” The statue could have gone to the Camp Nicholls Veterans Home, which was funded with private donations. In 1909, a likely prototype war submarine was discovered in Lake Pontchartrain and placed at the home.
Sensing the opportunity to display a great piece of art, in 1905, the City Park Improvement Association board voted and issued a letter to the Beauregard Monument Association tendering the land for “free” known as Beauregard Circle to the Monument Association. The association never titled the statue to City Park or the City of New Orleans.
The anniversary of Beauregard’s birthday was Memorial Day 2018. A major opportunity was lost to provide Beauregard a proper legacy and for New Orleans to ask visitors to compare Beauregard’s 1873 chant with the 1892 Pledge of Allegiance. However, more value has been placed on dividing America for political game than using art to educate.
Charles Marsala
author and New Orleans native
Atherton, California