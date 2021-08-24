I am all for personal rights and freedoms. But this pandemic continues to spiral out of control and now it has become very personal to me.
I had a much-needed colonoscopy canceled because of COVID-19. I cannot get a much-needed MRI scheduled because of COVID-19. I need a breast biopsy to see if I have cancer but that apparently can't be scheduled either because of COVID-19.
Like I said, I'm all for personal rights. It is a shame I no longer have the right to seek medical treatment. Hope I don't die because people won't listen to their doctors. Please think about this and get vaccinated. The life you save might be mine.
DAWN VASQUEZ
retired respiratory therapist
Gonzales