Your editorial on Louisiana's practice of issuing letter grades to schools was on the mark, as far as it went. Grading schools A through F is a terrible idea in the first place.
No two schools are alike. Each has its own strengths and weaknesses, its own population of students and teachers. Some communities — and some families — are wealthier than others. Some parents are college graduates; some didn't finish high school. A few can't read or write.
Schools in Shreveport and schools in Lake Charles, schools in Bunkie, New Orleans or Monroe are products of their own communities that may follow the same basic curriculum but don't necessarily use the same books or teach the same lessons the same way.
The only way to grade schools fairly is to compare them to themselves.
Louisiana's first school accountability plan did that.
The basic plan was to use an early high-stakes test as the "baseline" score and expect each school to increase its score 10% per year. The plan rewarded high-achieving schools and helped low-scoring schools.
The panel that came up with it was broad-based: Teachers, principals, superintendents, legislators, the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, and other shareholders. (I proudly represented the Louisiana School Boards Association.)
Its first step was to hear from representatives of five other states who had already developed accountability plans. The panel spent most of a year discussing, selecting or modifying some ideas and adding a few. Then it brought the visitors back again to review the Louisiana plan.
The final school accountability plan was unanimously approved by the panel and then by BESE.
But new people came into the Governor's Mansion and the Legislature. The accountability plan was never fully funded, never fully implemented and gradually abandoned.
Maybe it's time to dust it off and try it again.
RUSS WISE
former school board member
LaPlace