This is a serious question: What kind of "evidence" does a woman (or man) need of a sexual abuse, or sexual harassment situation of 10, 20, 30 years ago, in order to be believed? Most experiences do not have a witness to the event; and as we have recently seen, witnesses are not always considered reliable evidence (if even still alive). When a girl has been assaulted, and is scared, embarrassed and possibly told not to "tell" anyone, she would probably not have gone to see a doctor, for there to be a record.
What kind of evidence are "we" talking about — as even first lady Melania Trump recently said should be provided by anyone bringing forth a complaint? What evidence does a person need, in addition to the repressed memories of the horrific event?
Elaine Hinojosa
retired nurse
Metairie