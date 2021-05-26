Every year, the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network brings survivors and advocates to the State Capitol to let lawmakers know that preventing suffering and death from cancer must be a top priority.
Although we could not attend in person this year, my fellow advocates and I held a virtual day of action where we called on our lawmakers to make fighting cancer a top priority, maintaining funding to the Louisiana Breast & Cervical Health Program. This program helps fill the health care coverage gap by providing low-income, uninsured and underinsured women access to mammograms and cervical cancer screenings. We let our lawmakers know that volunteers across the state are counting on them to take a stand against cancer by supporting what works to detect cancer early.
KATHLEEN JUDGE
volunteer
Kenner