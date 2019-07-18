What are U.S. Sens. Bill Cassidy, John Kennedy and U.S. Rep. Scalise all doing in Washington? Voting on whether or not the president is racist? Seriously, is this what we need to be spending government time and resources on? Can we please fix Flint's water? Can we please fix the roads around the hospitals in New Orleans? Can we please start talking about climate change seriously? No! Because we're too busy deciding whether or not to condemn one of the many racist things this president has said, as if the condemnation does something.
People in this country die because they lack basic healthcare. That is a problem my elected officials can solve.
Donald Trump being racist is a bad thing for sure. It has resulted in concentration camps being erected to hold Central Americans fleeing from dictators that we prop up. This is the problem. The crisis at the border — not the fact that he's racist. It's the camps that need to be fixed. We need to figure out where we're putting these people, not whether or not President Donald Trump is racist. We know he is.
Michael Rodriguez
self-employed
Metairie