A recent piece by Cal Thomas was headed by "Spreading sickness of liberal politics." My husband commented to me that there were often times he disagreed with Thomas' opinion pieces, but today's made a lot of sense to him. I then read the opinion piece and found that the headline didn't represent the ideas presented and if anything, went against Mr. Thomas' call for "each side taking responsibility for its own language and behavior" and for his suggestion that we "Try a little kindness."
The headline gave the impression that Thomas was haranguing against a particular "liberal" point of view and calling names, i.e. "spreading sickness of liberal politics." That was not at all the point of his call for decency and an effort for people with opposing views to at least attempt civil discourse to work toward "what works best in promoting the welfare of most Americans."
Some people may have ignored the article based on the headline assuming it was an anti-liberal diatribe. Others may have ignored the article assuming Mr. Thomas was only going to agree with them that every liberal is wrong. I suggest that using a headline such as "Try a little kindness" would have opened more readers to listen to his suggestions on lessening conflict and working toward improving our society.
Nancy Wagner
author
Covington