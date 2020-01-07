“Is not January the hardest month to get through? When you have weathered that, you get into the gulf-stream of winter, nearer the shores of spring.”
That’s Henry David Thoreau, back in 1854, grumbling about the weariness of the post-holiday season in the first month of the year.
Thoreau was mostly right about January, which can seem a somber and gray time as the Christmas decorations come down and the world resumes its workday routines.
But luckily for those of who live in south Louisiana, the end of the yuletide season means that Carnival season has begun. It kicked off officially this week with the arrival of Epiphany, the feast day that traditionally inaugurates Carnival. That weekslong pageant promises to bring some color and fun to what otherwise might be a pretty bland stretch of the calendar.
If the New Englander Thoreau had lived in this part of the world, he might not have felt so bad about seeing another January.