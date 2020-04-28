I am certainly not surprised by the difference in mortality rates between the races as a result of the coronavirus. During my 13 years as an outreach officer for Whitney National Bank, we partnered with a number of neighborhood nonprofits, typically in low to moderate census tracts.
When you examine New Orleans by census tract, what jumps out at you is the difference in life expectancy. During these years, there was at times a difference in life expectancy of 15 (yes, 15) years between the highest income and the lowest income census tracts.
That’s the result, in my opinion, of a society for decades placing a high premium on producing an undereducated and underpaid workforce to service the hospitality industry. The quandary, of course, is how to affect a sectional increase in wealth?
Las Vegas, another city with a large hospitality industry, solved the problem by unionizing the service industry, basically creating a new middle class, while obviously maintaining a sustainable profit margin. It will be interesting to see what sort of solutions the governor’s task force suggests.
PAUL JAMES
retired project manager
Folsom