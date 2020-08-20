I thank Keith Spera for his beautiful story entitled “Like family” that appeared in the Living section on Aug. 14.
Never will I forget this “Good Samaritan” modern-day parable of James Williams’ love, compassion and generosity for Jack Fine, his 91-year-old musician friend, who has truly lived and continues to live a very jazzy and colorful life. Their story is heartwarming and hope-filled.
Needless to say, reading their journey is just what the doctor ordered for many of us, I’m sure!
JACQUELYN K. VAIRIN
retired nurse
Metairie