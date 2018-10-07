I am responding to Butch Polito’s recent letter, “Bicycle deaths are tragic, but is there no fault in choosing a risky route?” Mr. Polito asks in his letter, “Do cyclists really have a right to ride any road of their choosing or is it their responsibility to consider the dangers of the chosen route?” One may well ask Polito if drivers should ask themselves the same question.
The Louisiana Highway Safety Program Annual Report: Federal Fiscal Year 20161 tells us that in 2015, 726 drivers died in car-on-car crashes in Louisiana. In addition, 14,808 individuals suffered serious injuries in car-on-car crashes. Nearly one-third of those fatal car-on-car crashes (247) were a result of alcohol impairment. Drivers killed an additional 102 pedestrians and an additional thirty-four bicyclists. While I have no doubt that “[i]t is very frustrating to get trapped behind cyclists with oncoming traffic in those curves and hills,” I am equally sure that being patient will relieve any frustration felt.
Why not slow down and enjoy the scenery? Indeed, why not observe the posted speed limit and the local conditions and drive slowly, attentively, and responsibly? I no more want to be in front of an impatient, frustrated driver than I want them behind me. When there is bicycle-specific infrastructure available that allows me to ride out of traffic, I usually use it. Unfortunately, there is very little such infrastructure available, and so I and others have no choice but to use the roadway as the law provides (RS 32:194, 32:197, etc.). There are three very simple “rules” that would make use of our roadways better for everyone. None of these rules are onerous, expensive, or complicated. The rules? Know and obey the rules of the road in the context of one’s surroundings. Pay attention, put your phones down and drive. Be patient. There are very few situations involving a bicyclist and a driver that can’t be resolved with a little patience.
Mark E. Martin
archivist
Baton Rouge