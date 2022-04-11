When I took office in District 1, my main priority was to listen to the needs of my community, which includes Edgard, Lucy, Pleasure Bend, Wallace and a part of LaPlace, and have its best interests in mind.
I hear the most from my community that people want jobs, and economic and health security. They want to know that their children will have healthy futures here at home and will not have to leave the region to seek jobs in bigger cities.
One potential proposal that would address some of those concerns is the construction of a new grain elevator in St. John the Baptist Parish, in the District I was elected to represent.
I believe that Greenfield will be a good neighbor to help us address some of the issues facing my community.
The Greenfield facility will bring many benefits, including 400 construction and 100 permanent jobs. It will be supporting the community, sports teams, schools and youth in any way possible to usher in a new generation that is stronger than ever before.
Greenfield has conducted several public meetings with over 500 residents. I received nothing but positive feedback from my constituents who have attended those meetings all throughout my district.
Greenfield representatives' presentation was very informative, and attendees’ questions or concerns were addressed. Dr. Reggie Ross, a trusted community doctor, has addressed any myths that have come up about health concerns.
There will always be opposition to any solution to addressing large-scale challenges. But sometimes a vocal few tend to speak up, and they don’t always represent the best interests of the entire region.
I am looking forward to the Greenfield facility ensuring economic security for decades to come.
KURT BECNEL
District 1 council member, St. John the Baptist Parish Council
Wallace