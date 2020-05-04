A recent article in The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate confirmed that as we’ve been asked to self-quarantine, the number of bicyclists has increased on our city’s streets.
On a recent visit to the Marigny, I couldn’t help but notice a number of bicyclists riding down one-way streets, on the sidewalks and paying no attention to stop signs and traffic lights.
I wondered what the attitude would be from those same bicyclists if I drove my car the way they ride their bikes.
If bicycles are the future transportation in New Orleans, I sure hope they learn to obey the rules of the road that we are all asked to follow.
PERRY DOLCE
marketing consultant
Metairie