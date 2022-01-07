I was disappointed in this newspaper's Jan. 2 front-page headline for the article about the increase in Hispanic population.
While technically you might consider the words increase, growth, surge, gain, etc. to be synonyms, there are shades of meaning between these words that set the tone of the article and therefore whether you are presenting this information in the most neutral way vs. provoking a reaction.
I realize that newspapers cannot be truly objective and neutral, for as soon as you make a decision of what is on the front page vs. the second page, there is an implied subjectivity in the decision. I was disappointed to see the obvious bias toward the increase in Hispanic population implied by the headline of the article using the word surge.
The word surge has recently been used in relation to COVID-19, troop surges, etc. This word has a negative connotation even if it does mean increase.
We are not being "invaded" by Hispanics. I personally welcome an increase in diversity, as it generally brings new opportunities and new ideas. The choice to use the word surge instead of a more neutral word, such as increase or growth, on a front-page article makes me wonder whether the writer and editors really thought about the context of this word.
If there was a conscious decision to use the word surge, the question is what their purpose was. I am both concerned if they did not specifically choose this word, as it implies a lack of awareness of the power of words, and if they did specifically choose this word, as it implies a move away from a newspaper that strives for objective reporting toward a “news” organization that presents editorializing as news.
SUSAN ZIMLICH
associate professor
Denham Springs