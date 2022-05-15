Hundreds if not thousands of people throughout our state give their time, energy, expertise and more to our wonderful local festivals with little or no compensation. Then we learn that some people like Michael Bagneris not only get some “perks” but 70 free Jazz Fest tickets and more for life.
This is beyond the pale. Then the guy has the nerve to sue the foundation.
Besides the lost gifts worth many thousands of dollars, what really upsets him is the newfound transparency of it all. The gall of this man is apparently boundless. He is an affront to all of the volunteers of our state.
MARK M. GONZALEZ
lawyer
New Orleans