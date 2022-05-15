Music Jazz Fest New Orleans

Fans raise their hands as Big Sam's Funky Nation performs at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in New Orleans, Friday, April 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) ORG XMIT: LAGH105 ORG XMIT: BAT2204291541451487

 Gerald Herbert

Hundreds if not thousands of people throughout our state give their time, energy, expertise and more to our wonderful local festivals with little or no compensation. Then we learn that some people like Michael Bagneris not only get some “perks” but 70 free Jazz Fest tickets and more for life.

This is beyond the pale. Then the guy has the nerve to sue the foundation.

Besides the lost gifts worth many thousands of dollars, what really upsets him is the newfound transparency of it all. The gall of this man is apparently boundless. He is an affront to all of the volunteers of our state.

MARK M. GONZALEZ

lawyer

New Orleans

Want to see your opinion published in The Advocate | Times-Picayune? Submit a letter to the editor.