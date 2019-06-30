Regarding short-term rentals, allowing commercial companies to operate while preventing French Quarter owners who have invested in Quarter properties for years — to the benefit of tourism to city — and who live on property, and hold a homestead exemption from participating is wrong and discriminatory. By banning in STRs in the French Quarter, the problem is transferred to surrounding neighborhoods that are less attractive to visitors, and which are less able to accommodate the impacts. It's truly stupid and short-sighted.
Paul Girvan
consultant
New Orleans