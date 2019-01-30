Here's a commonsense solution: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer should go to the border with their Republican counterparts, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
They can bring U.S. Rep Steny Hoyer. They can start in San Diego and travel along the border east across Texas. They can ask the agents who work there and defend our border what they need. They don't need other politicians with them, i.e., governors mayors etc. Have any of them done that?
When is the last time, if ever, any of them have been to the border? Why not? They should get off their rears and represent the people. They should bring their results back and present them to Congress. Then get it done. Isn't that better then all of them taking breaks or vacations to wherever? They should live up to their oaths for a change.
By the way, I did not vote for President Donald Trump.
John Holmes
real estate abstractor
Mandeville