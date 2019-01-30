Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., and Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., left, listen to a question from a reporter during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, after President Donald Trump announces a deal to reopen the government for three weeks. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) ORG XMIT: DCAH152

 Andrew Harnik

Here's a commonsense solution: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer should go to the border with their Republican counterparts, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

They can bring U.S. Rep Steny Hoyer. They can start in San Diego and travel along the border east across Texas. They can ask the agents who work there and defend our border what they need. They don't need other politicians with them, i.e., governors mayors etc. Have any of them done that?

Letters: John Kennedy really put his foot in his mouth

When is the last time, if ever, any of them have been to the border? Why not? They should get off their rears and represent the people. They should bring their results back and present them to Congress. Then get it done. Isn't that better then all of them taking breaks or vacations to wherever? They should live up to their oaths for a change.

By the way, I did not vote for President Donald Trump.

John Holmes

real estate abstractor

Mandeville

