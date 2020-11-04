I continue to be dismayed by fossil-fueled climate change deniers such as Rich Lowry. His Sunday column is easily refuted in Bob Marshall’s column on the next page.
Subsidies and tax breaks handed out to the oil and gas industry dwarf those extended to renewables. Worldwide demand for oil was already in steep decline in 2019, and this was even before the free-fall caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Especially onerous are exploration subsidies. We don’t need more reserves to flood the market and accelerate the destruction of our planet.
Even in the shorter term, there are serious financial costs associated with a continued reliance on fossil fuels. The effects of global warming — increased drought, forest fires, flooding and hurricanes — are destroying lives and property. The petrochemical industry is literally killing us on the Gulf Coast. Ask the people living in Cancer Alley in Louisiana. Ask the residents of Lake Charles, devastated by worsening hurricane seasons. Ask residents of a disappearing coast. Ask Houston’s flood victims.
A transition away from fossil fuel reliance will spur the growth of good paying, necessary jobs, many of them skilled jobs available to and adoptable by current energy workers, especially in infrastructure and logistics. The current subsidies and bailouts of big oil are not ‘trickling down’ to blue collar workers but only fattening the already bloated profits of an overextended industry.
Our Earth is a fragile, finite place. Science is telling us we must act now to save it.
STEVE CRAIG
retired technician
Lafayette