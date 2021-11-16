In the recent editorial on cronyism and the LSU Board of Supervisors scholarships, there was a focus on the negative aspects of what is referred to as the “lax” requirements to obtain a scholarship. However, the requirements for the scholarships level the playing field for students rather than foster cronyism.
My senior year of high school, I started to plan how I would pay to attend LSU and, one day, LSU Law School. I researched LSU-specific scholarships and came across a scholarship opportunity provided by the Board of Supervisors.
I asked my counselor about the scholarship. I was informed such scholarships are typically given to students with personal connections to members. No board members knew me, but I was determined to make myself known.
I contacted every board member multiple times hoping one would give me a chance to prove myself worthy of a scholarship. I was getting no responses and losing hope until months later when I received a call requesting an interview.
At this interview, I met with soon-to-be board member Rémy Voisin Starns to discuss my academic history and goals. He said he would grant me one of his scholarships. I didn’t know any board members and had no personal connections yet I am in my third year at LSU and have had the opportunity to apply to LSU Law because of this scholarship.
The limited requirements for the scholarships mean that they are not targeted toward anyone. I contend this makes them more obtainable to the common student. To state that having no solid requirements to obtain an LSU Board of Supervisors Scholarship fosters cronyism, is in my opinion, is inaccurate.
TAYLOR LANDRY
student
Baton Rouge