Because we all have different styles of humor that appeal to us, not everyone will be amused by the Stephany Lyman mural with the likeness of Drew Brees inserted into a Last Supper setting. But instead of actively looking for reasons to be offended by it in an outburst of anger, it would be more beneficial to pause and reflect whether there was anything disrespectful or malicious about this newspaper's article written about it.
Christians are called to be ''Christ like'' and in today’s world, we need more role models like Drew Brees to demonstrate by their actions what that means. Given all he has done to provide faith, hope and charity to New Orleans at a time she was most vulnerable, is there anything truly inappropriate in portraying him as a savior?
The editor who allowed the article to be printed certainly didn’t deserve to be castigated by the reader who reacted defensively by choosing to interpret it as an attack on her devout Christian faith. Perhaps calling to mind that the most essential message of Christianity is respect and kindness for others, including those who have a different perspective or belief system, will help to restore her equanimity. After all, how can any of us presume to know what Jesus would consider a "slap in the face" and what would make him laugh?
SUE GISCLAIR
retired educator
Baton Rouge