What a stark dichotomy just before and at halftime at Monday's Saints game. Sure-to-be Hall-of-Famer advising his kids on the merits of hard work, a great message to a national TV audience, followed by a disgusting display of crotch-grabbing by a sure to be rap Hall-of-Shamer. To Genesis, the sponsor, keep your cars. To NFL, would you please pre-screen your half-time shows?

Walter Babst

Realtor and attorney

Mandeville