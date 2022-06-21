As a registered Democrat, many may be surprised that I cherish not only our Second Amendment rights, but also our First Amendment rights, which I am using and expressing today, in thanks to The Advocate.
I do believe letter writer Jim Haag and I could agree on some points when it comes to the gun debate: Require adequate background checks, but I believe this already exists; require a tighter background check for assault-style weapons; fortify all schools correctly and maybe use retired military to patrol grounds.
When you start changing the age, adding in mental health and red flag laws, most of that is always open to interpretation. For politicians of both parties, this debate is really about "scoring" political points.
At a time of increased drug use, criminal border crossings, high crime, bail reform, high gas prices, high electrical bills, high insurance bills and high grocery bills, now is the most important time for Second Amendment rights, and First Amendment rights, to protect against what I see as an assault on the American Christian family and the American Dream for all American citizens.
RODNEY SCHOEMANN
investor
Baton Rouge