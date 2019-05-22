National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Flight Director and Orion Program manager Mark Kirasich speaks next to the Orion Space Capsule, right, that is to be used to carry four astronauts to a low earth orbit with the Space Launch System, an American Space Shuttle-derived heavy-lift launch vehicle, at the NASA Michoud Assembly Facility where the SLS is being constructed in New Orleans, La. Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. Also present are astronauts Nicole Mann, left, astronaut Stan Love, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine, and Mike Hawes with the Lockheed Martin Orion Program.