In response to the commentary by Demario Davis and Malcolm Jenkins in the Dec. 16 paper, I want to commend them for their proposals regarding the justice system.
I have been wanting and waiting for the professional football players to present an action plan as a replacement for the pregame demonstrations. They have presented a well thought out plan that we in the community should examine and support where possible. I especially like the desire to protect and nurture the children, who are the future of our society, and improving K-12 public education is another imperative for our city.
I would also like to propose an additional objective and that is to help develop programs for police officers for when they have to deal with situations that they are not trained to accomplish, e.g., individuals causing a disturbance and/or trouble who have mental and/or drug issues. Dealing with such people without harming them can be a difficult task.
Hopefully, other professional athletes around the country will take notice and emulate these two men with their own action plan to improve their community. It is obvious to me that Davis and Jenkins are trying to do as Jesus taught us, that is, love your neighbor as yourself (well, maybe not when he has the football and is running toward them).
Again, on-point proposals should have the support of everyone in New Orleans and should go a long way toward improving relations in the community.
JOHN SANDIDGE
accountant
Covington