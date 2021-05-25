While many African Americans, like me, have seen the Chauvin verdict as a victory, we also do not view this verdict as the final end to the practice of White police officers to employ actions of deadly force to those of us in the Black community. More often than not, it is visited more upon us in the Black community than any other ethnic group. We are, therefore, cautiously optimistic.
Along with the application of the broader issues in police reform, like racial profiling stop and frisk, and chokeholding, we also look forward to the day when African American parents no longer will see the need to have the "talk" with their teenage Black male children. They are advised to not be confrontational and rebellious, but rather to be submissive and respectful, and to always respond to police questioning with "yes sir" and "no sir" responses. They view the goal of the "talk" as a way of ensuring that their male children will return home alive.
I can remember when my mom, a single parent, sat my brother down and had the "talk" with him shortly after his 13th birthday. In like manner, my husband had the "talk" with our two sons when they were in their teens. Fortunately, each of them were able to walk away from whatever confrontations that they had with the police.
In sum, while the Chauvin verdict may have given us a sense of satisfaction, the need to no longer have the "talk" with our male children will signify finality and an end to our mistrust of law enforcement.
GAYLE W. DUSKIN
professor of English, retired
New Orleans