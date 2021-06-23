Froma Harrop's article regarding "Right-wing attacks on Fauci" is a good example of her typical column. She spends the entire column name-calling and ignoring any substantive discussion. She does not once mention what the "attacks" are or whether they are justified.
It is undisputed that Fauci reversed himself on the masks mandate, and spearheaded funding to the Wuhan Institute of Virology while he was head of the national institutes. There is certainly a serious question as to whether or not the Wuhan lab engaged in gain of function research, and whether this pandemic was caused by a lab leak from that institution, which Fauci now admits is possible.
He was one of the first to dismiss the lab leak theory, which gave writers like Harrop the basis to deride the theory as a "conspiracy theory." Now it appears increasingly likely that Fauci was wrong about that, too. No one is perfect, but there are valid reasons to question his judgment during this pandemic. Harrop's columns generate a lot of heat but little light.
DAVID BORDELON
attorney
Metairie