Since presidents nominate Supreme Court justices, we will always have legislation from the bench.
However, the latest ruling regarding the Environmental Protection Agency’s authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions is the most egregious example I have ever seen.
Chief Justice John Roberts wrote, “But it is not plausible that Congress gave EPA the authority to adopt on its own such a regulatory scheme.”
First, Congress is not dead. All the Supreme Court has to do is ask (poll) Congress as to their intent.
Second, doesn’t Congress have the authority to change any EPA regulations they do not like?
Third, unlike Supreme Court justices, if the public does not like what Congress is doing, they can vote them out of office.
JAY WIERIMAN
retired statistician
Metairie