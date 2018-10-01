Do cyclists really have a right to ride any road of their choosing or is it their responsibility to consider the dangers of the chosen route?
Roads were engineered and constructed for the safe travel of motor vehicles. Lane widths, speed limits, angles of curve and steepness of hills were considered. I travel the Felicianas regularly, and most of those roads are two lanes with no shoulders and deep ditches on each side. Lane widths do not accommodate two vehicles and a bicycle. It is very frustrating to get trapped behind cyclists with oncoming traffic in those curves and hills.
They say auto drivers have no consideration for cyclists. That's a two-way street.
Butch Polito
dentist
Hammond