Galen Sorey, pastor at Christ Presbyterian Church, talks Baton Rouge Metro Councilman Anthony 'Buddy' Amoroso IV, after a graveside service for Amoroso on Friday, July 6, 2018 at Resthaven Gardens of Memory cemetery. Amoroso was killed last week while bicycling after being struck by a vehicle.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

Do cyclists really have a right to ride any road of their choosing or is it their responsibility to consider the dangers of the chosen route?

Roads were engineered and constructed for the safe travel of motor vehicles. Lane widths, speed limits, angles of curve and steepness of hills were considered. I travel the Felicianas regularly, and most of those roads are two lanes with no shoulders and deep ditches on each side. Lane widths do not accommodate two vehicles and a bicycle. It is very frustrating to get trapped behind cyclists with oncoming traffic in those curves and hills.

They say auto drivers have no consideration for cyclists. That's a two-way street.

Butch Polito

dentist

Hammond

