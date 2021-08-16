Recently, I found myself doing something I never do — arguing with a friend on social media. Although our discussion remained respectful, it was no surprise to me that it didn’t make me feel any better afterward. (Nor did either of us change our minds.)
It was a sign that I’d let my own anger and frustration get the better of me. I’ve been working in our hospitals and clinics throughout the pandemic, and it’s clear I’m not the only health care provider who feels this way. A lot of us are angry about the horrible situation. We are angry that we don’t know when it will end. We are angry at others for not understanding our points of view. We are angry this could have been avoided. We are angry that we’re still here, asking ourselves, “Why is this happening again?”
After 18 months of living in crisis mode, we had been looking forward to a return to normal. And, for a while, it seemed like the tides were turning. Vaccines were released. Restrictions were lifted.
This is why the current COVID-19 surge — the worst we’ve ever seen — feels like a broken promise. Many of us feel like we’ve done everything that’s been asked of us, and yet, life is still a long way from returning to “normal.”
We’re still dealing with overflowing hospitals. We’re still watching people suffer in our ICUs. And we’re still mourning with families who are losing loved ones.
It’s not always easy to practice kindness during hard times. But that’s usually when we need to the most. So, we must resolve to continue advocating for masking, social distancing and vaccination with understanding and compassion. We’re all in the pandemic together, and it’s going to take all of us, together, to get out of it.
NIGEL GIRGRAH, MD
chief wellness officer, Ochsner Health
New Orleans