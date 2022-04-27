Doesn't the city of New Orleans have enough problems without the addition of more potheads?
Alcohol produces violence and serious traffic accidents, so then add some marijuana and see what happens.
Guns are constantly blamed, which is like blaming cars for auto accidents. It isn't the gun, it is the person holding the gun.
There are so many laws now on the books about guns and marijuana, so just enforce what you have, not add another layer to make the legislators look good.
RICHARD LEVY
retired dentist
New Orleans