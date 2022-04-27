FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2016 file photo, a marijuana harvester examines buds going through a trimming machine near Corvallis, Ore. Oregon lawmakers are anticipating the federal government legalizing, or at least tolerating, the interstate transfer of marijuana and have moved forward a bill empowering the governor to enter into agreements with other states for such transactions. The completely rewritten bill was approved by the Senate Judiciary Committee in April 2019, sending it to the Senate floor for a vote. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File)